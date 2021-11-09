The pros and cons of saying "I quit!"

Deciding to quit your job often takes time and consideration. But more and more people are saying, “I quit” with or without two weeks’ notice.

This hour, we talk about why Americans are leaving the workplace. Some have dubbed it “The Great Resignation”

The labor shortage goes beyond people quitting; it includes those that won’t return to low wage jobs with bad managers.

Coming up, we hear from Karla Miller, Work Advice Columnist at the Washington Post.

And later, Jackie Gallo of Chief Operating Office Whitcraft Group joins us. Facing the labor shortage head on, she has worked to employ formerly incarcerated residents in her workplace

In August, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs. Were you one of them? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

