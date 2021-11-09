© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The pros and cons of saying "I quit!"

Published November 9, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST
quitting.jpg

Deciding to quit your job often takes time and consideration. But more and more people are saying, “I quit” with or without two weeks’ notice.

This hour, we talk about why Americans are leaving the workplace. Some have dubbed it “The Great Resignation”

The labor shortage goes beyond people quitting; it includes those that won’t return to low wage jobs with bad managers.

Coming up, we hear from Karla Miller, Work Advice Columnist at the Washington Post.

And later, Jackie Gallo of Chief Operating Office Whitcraft Group joins us. Facing the labor shortage head on, she has worked to employ formerly incarcerated residents in her workplace

In August, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs. Were you one of them? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Karla Miller - Work Advice Columnist at the Washington Post
  • Jackie Gallo - Chief Operating Office at Whitcraft Group in Connecticut
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil