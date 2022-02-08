© 2022 Connecticut Public

Commutations and COVID, a look at what’s happening inside Connecticut’s prison population

Published February 8, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST
prison_3.jpg
Joshua Davis
/

Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, Connecticut has begun granting commutations for incarcerated individuals.

Today, we hear more and learn how the pandemic has impacted the prison population in our state.

We hear from Connecticut Mirror reporter Kel Lyons. And we talk to a formerly incarcerated person, who recently received a commutation on his sentence.

And later, the COVID Prison Project says about 1 in 4 people in prison or jail has gotten COVID-19.

Do you have a family member who’s incarcerated?

GUESTS:

  • Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein - Founder of COVID Prison Project
  • Kelan Lyons - Report For America Corps Member who covers the intersection of mental health and criminal justice for the Connecticut Mirror
  • Michael Cox - resident of Connecticut and formerly incarcerated person 
  • Alex Taubes - civil rights lawyer from New Haven Connecticut
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil