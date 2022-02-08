Commutations and COVID, a look at what’s happening inside Connecticut’s prison population

Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, Connecticut has begun granting commutations for incarcerated individuals.

Today, we hear more and learn how the pandemic has impacted the prison population in our state.

We hear from Connecticut Mirror reporter Kel Lyons. And we talk to a formerly incarcerated person, who recently received a commutation on his sentence.

And later, the COVID Prison Project says about 1 in 4 people in prison or jail has gotten COVID-19.

Do you have a family member who’s incarcerated?

GUESTS:

