Where We Live

On this Valentine's Day, let's delete dating apps, and learn to love our singlehood

Published February 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST
Noncommittal valentines by Gemma Correll.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, but today, this show is for all the single ladies!

Today, Shani Silver, author of A Single Revolution: Don't look for a match. Light one, joins us today to talk about how we can love our time in singlehood, as much as we love the idea of a relationship.

Shani Silver asks, “We don’t have to hate being single. Has anyone ever told you that’s allowed?”

Are you single or remember the single life? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Shani Silver - author of A Single Revolution and podcaster
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
