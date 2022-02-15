© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Community colleges find creative ways to entice students back to campus despite enrollment lows

Published February 15, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST
A masked college student walks along a syringe that morphs into a pencil.

Community college enrollment has dropped nationally, leading many local institutions to rethink how they retain their students.

Today, we talk to local leaders in Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system. How are they working to attract and retain students?

Dr. Duncan Harris joins us, he’s Capital Community College, Chief Executive Officer. We find out how Capital Community College has changed their offerings to better serve the Hartford community.

If you’re attending a community college in our state, we want to hear from you!

GUESTS:

  • Lee Gardner - Senior Writer at Chronicle of Higher Education
  • Dr. G. Duncan Harris - Chief Executive Officer at Capital Community College in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Hana Lahr - Senior Research Associate and Program Lead at the Community College Research Center at Teachers College Columbia University
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil