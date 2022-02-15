Community colleges find creative ways to entice students back to campus despite enrollment lows

Community college enrollment has dropped nationally, leading many local institutions to rethink how they retain their students.

Today, we talk to local leaders in Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system. How are they working to attract and retain students?

Dr. Duncan Harris joins us, he’s Capital Community College, Chief Executive Officer. We find out how Capital Community College has changed their offerings to better serve the Hartford community.

If you’re attending a community college in our state, we want to hear from you!

GUESTS:

