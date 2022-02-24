How the Harry Potter fandom is moving "forward"

Through her Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling created a magical world championing acceptance and inclusivity. But the author’s controversial comments about the transgender community have alienated lifelong fans.

This hour, we explore how fans have moved forward. We hear from Fandom Forward, formerly known as the Harry Potter Alliance. One Fandom Forward volunteer from New Haven focused on the series in her master's dissertation.

Plus, have you heard of Wizard Rock? Ashley Hamel of Ashley Trix & the WZRDs joins us.

