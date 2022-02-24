© 2022 Connecticut Public

How the Harry Potter fandom is moving "forward"

Published February 24, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST
download.png
Fandom Forward's Manila chapter, Pinoy Harry Potter, at the Manila International Book Fair Fandom Fest in 2017. They donated money from the speaking engagement to provide books for those displaced by the Battle of Marawi.

Through her Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling created a magical world championing acceptance and inclusivity. But the author’s controversial comments about the transgender community have alienated lifelong fans.

This hour, we explore how fans have moved forward. We hear from Fandom Forward, formerly known as the Harry Potter Alliance. One Fandom Forward volunteer from New Haven focused on the series in her master's dissertation.

Plus, have you heard of Wizard Rock? Ashley Hamel of Ashley Trix & the WZRDs joins us.

GUESTS:

  • Katie Bowers: Managing Director, Fandom Forward
  • Abigail Page: Volunteer Manager of Leadership & Education, Fandom Forward
  • Ashley Hamel: Singer-songwriter
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
