Where We Live

As burnout surges, nonprofits struggle to recruit and retain employees

Published March 11, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST
Four matches, with one completely burned
Dennis Skley
/
Flickr
Burnout

The nonprofit sector is in trouble. They serve some of the most vulnerable populations in Connecticut but many organizations are struggling to retain workers and find new ones. 

According to a survey by the Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance, 9 out of 10 nonprofits say it’s difficult to recruit new employees.

Today, we talk with Brunilda Ferraj from the Alliance about what nonprofits are doing to avoid burnout and fill vacancies and we hear from Bloomfield based Community Solutions.

We want to hear from you. Do you work at a nonprofit?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
