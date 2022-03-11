As burnout surges, nonprofits struggle to recruit and retain employees

The nonprofit sector is in trouble. They serve some of the most vulnerable populations in Connecticut but many organizations are struggling to retain workers and find new ones.

According to a survey by the Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance, 9 out of 10 nonprofits say it’s difficult to recruit new employees.

Today, we talk with Brunilda Ferraj from the Alliance about what nonprofits are doing to avoid burnout and fill vacancies and we hear from Bloomfield based Community Solutions.

We want to hear from you. Do you work at a nonprofit?

