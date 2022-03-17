Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum sets course for Fairfield
After months of uncertainty, Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum has found a new home in Fairfield.
Quinnipiac University’s decision to permanently close the 9-year-old museum in August met public outcry at home and abroad, and prompted a still-pending inquiry by the State Attorney General’s Office. Nevertheless, earlier this month the university announced a plan to move the collection to a new space, to be created by the Gaelic-American Club in Fairfield.
This hour, we hear more about the collection and plans for its move from the newly-formed group, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc., led by John Foley and Amy O'Shea.
Plus, we talk with two of the contemporary Irish artists who are featured in the collection. Tracy Sweeney is a visual artist based in County Mayo, and Kieran Tuohey is a sculptor based in County Galway.
GUESTS:
- John Foley: President, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.
- Amy O'Shea: Vice President, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.
- Ryan Mahoney: Project Manager, Springfield Museums; Volunteer Advisor, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.
- Kieran Tuohey: Sculptor
- Tracy Sweeney: Visual Artist
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.