Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum sets course for Fairfield

Published March 17, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT
Leaving_by_tracy_sweeney_b (2).jpg
Tracy Sweeney
/
Ireland's Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University
"Leaving VI" by Tracy Sweeney

After months of uncertainty, Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum has found a new home in Fairfield.

Quinnipiac University’s decision to permanently close the 9-year-old museum in August met public outcry at home and abroad, and prompted a still-pending inquiry by the State Attorney General’s Office. Nevertheless, earlier this month the university announced a plan to move the collection to a new space, to be created by the Gaelic-American Club in Fairfield.

This hour, we hear more about the collection and plans for its move from the newly-formed group, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc., led by John Foley and Amy O'Shea.

Ireland_artists.jpg
Irish artists Tracy Sweeney and Kieran Tuohey each have several works of art featured in Ireland's Great Hunger Museum.

Plus, we talk with two of the contemporary Irish artists who are featured in the collection. Tracy Sweeney is a visual artist based in County Mayo, and Kieran Tuohey is a sculptor based in County Galway.

GUESTS:

  • John Foley: President, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.
  • Amy O'Shea: Vice President, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.
  • Ryan Mahoney: Project Manager, Springfield Museums; Volunteer Advisor, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.
  • Kieran Tuohey: Sculptor
  • Tracy Sweeney: Visual Artist

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil