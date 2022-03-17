Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum sets course for Fairfield

After months of uncertainty, Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum has found a new home in Fairfield.

Quinnipiac University’s decision to permanently close the 9-year-old museum in August met public outcry at home and abroad, and prompted a still-pending inquiry by the State Attorney General’s Office. Nevertheless, earlier this month the university announced a plan to move the collection to a new space, to be created by the Gaelic-American Club in Fairfield.

This hour, we hear more about the collection and plans for its move from the newly-formed group, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc., led by John Foley and Amy O'Shea.

Irish artists Tracy Sweeney and Kieran Tuohey each have several works of art featured in Ireland's Great Hunger Museum.

Plus, we talk with two of the contemporary Irish artists who are featured in the collection. Tracy Sweeney is a visual artist based in County Mayo, and Kieran Tuohey is a sculptor based in County Galway.

GUESTS:



John Foley: President, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.

Amy O'Shea: Vice President, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.

Ryan Mahoney: Project Manager, Springfield Museums; Volunteer Advisor, Ireland's Great Hunger Museum of Fairfield, Inc.

Kieran Tuohey: Sculptor

Sculptor Tracy Sweeney: Visual Artist