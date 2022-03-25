It's amphibian migration season; listen for the peepers

Spring is officially here and that means, the peepers have arrived.

Today, we learn about Connecticut’s amphibians, many are waking up now and migrating to wetlands.

Coming up, we also talk about the ways volunteers can help collect data on amphibians around our state with FrogWatch, a national citizen science project.

And we talk to a field scientist about the climate and biodiversity crises impacting many species including amphibians.

Have you heard spring peepers in your backyard

GUESTS:



Stevie Kennedy-Gold - Collection manager of the section of amphibians and reptiles at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Dennis Quinn - Owner of Quinn Ecological, an environmental consulting business that specializes in the research and conservation of Connecticut's amphibians and reptiles

Jim Knox - Curator of Education for Connecticut Beardsley Zoo

Mark Urban - Arden Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Connecticut