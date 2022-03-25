It's amphibian migration season; listen for the peepers
1 of 7 — American Toad Amplexus.jpg
American Toad Amplexus
Dennis Quinn
2 of 7 — Spotted Laying Eggs Final.jpeg
Spotted Laying Eggs
Dennis Quinn
3 of 7 — AmericanBullfrog_CT_DennisQuinn.jpg
American Bullfrog
Dennis Quinn
4 of 7 — Spotted Salamander Adult_edited.jpg
Adult Spotted Salamander
Dennis Quinn
5 of 7 — AtlanticCoastLeopardFrog(2)_CT_DennisQuinn.jpg
Atlantic Coast Leopard Frog
Dennis Quinn
6 of 7 — EasternSpadefoot(3)_CT_DennisQuinn.JPG
Eastern Spadefoot
Dennis Quinn
7 of 7 — Woodfrog_CT_DennisQuinn.jpg
Woodfrog
Dennis Quinn
Spring is officially here and that means, the peepers have arrived.
Today, we learn about Connecticut’s amphibians, many are waking up now and migrating to wetlands.
Coming up, we also talk about the ways volunteers can help collect data on amphibians around our state with FrogWatch, a national citizen science project.
And we talk to a field scientist about the climate and biodiversity crises impacting many species including amphibians.
Have you heard spring peepers in your backyard
GUESTS:
- Stevie Kennedy-Gold - Collection manager of the section of amphibians and reptiles at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History
- Dennis Quinn - Owner of Quinn Ecological, an environmental consulting business that specializes in the research and conservation of Connecticut's amphibians and reptiles
- Jim Knox - Curator of Education for Connecticut Beardsley Zoo
- Mark Urban - Arden Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Connecticut
