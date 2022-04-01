Censorship in Russia and its impact on the free press and social media

It’s hard to conceptualize what living under a censorship state feels like, unless you’ve experienced it first hand.

Today, we hear exactly how Russia controls the free press and social media; Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have all been blocked by the Kremlin since the start of the war in Ukraine.

And we learn how Russians have been circumventing censorship. We talk to Access Now, an organization that defends digital rights of internet users around the world.

Do you have questions about censorship in Russia?

GUESTS:



Ellen Litman - novelist and English professor at UConn. She writes the Telegram Chronicles on Medium.

novelist and English professor at UConn. She writes the Telegram Chronicles on Medium. Nathalie Maréchal - Senior Policy and Partnerships Manager at Ranking Digital Rights, an organization that works to evaluate internet, mobile and telecommunications.

Senior Policy and Partnerships Manager at Ranking Digital Rights, an organization that works to evaluate internet, mobile and telecommunications. Natalia Krapiva - Tech Legal Counsel, Access Now, an organization that defends digital rights of internet users around the world.