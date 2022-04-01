© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Censorship in Russia and its impact on the free press and social media

Published April 1, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
Instagram is blocked within Russia
Business Insider / Rosie Bradbury
/
An error page for a Russian user who tries to access Instagram.com

It’s hard to conceptualize what living under a censorship state feels like, unless you’ve experienced it first hand.

Today, we hear exactly how Russia controls the free press and social media; Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have all been blocked by the Kremlin since the start of the war in Ukraine.

And we learn how Russians have been circumventing censorship. We talk to Access Now, an organization that defends digital rights of internet users around the world.

Do you have questions about censorship in Russia?

GUESTS:

  • Ellen Litman -  novelist and English professor at UConn. She writes the Telegram Chronicles on Medium.
  • Nathalie Maréchal - Senior Policy and Partnerships Manager at Ranking Digital Rights, an organization that works to evaluate internet, mobile and telecommunications.
  • Natalia Krapiva - Tech Legal Counsel, Access Now, an organization that defends digital rights of internet users around the world.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
