Shareholders drive Connecticut companies to cut, reduce ties with Russia to de-risk, and to weaken Russian leadership

Stanley Black & Decker, Xerox, and Otis Elevator are among a growing list of Connecticut companies exiting or reducing ties with Russia, as a result of its war in Ukraine.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from a Yale School of Management researcher who is compiling the global list , on whether and how the corporate exodus – as well as pull backs by state pension funds – could impact decisions by the Russian leadership. We look at how corporate exits helped to end apartheid, and how individual investors and customers are exercising their voice in corporate governance and on broader, geo-political ideologies.

Beyond ideology and de-risking, we also hear from the author of a Harvard Business Review paper on how companies in ESG-focussed portfolios (Environment, Social, Governance) perform badly on ESG, and how little influence investors have on the ESG behavior of companies or countries.

That might be the case for large corporations, but in Connecticut and elsewhere, young, socially-minded entrepreneurs are successfully launching ESG companies – and raising funds from investors who share their dream. We hear more from the founder of an incubator – a social enterprise in Hartford.

GUESTS:

Steven Tian: Research Director, Yale School of Management Chief Executive Leadership Institute

Sanjai Bhagat: Provost Professor of Finance at the University of Colorado at Boulder

Kate Emery: Founder of the Walker Group and Founder of reSET Social Enterprise Trust