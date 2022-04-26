© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Otis Worldwide Corp. rethinking its business in Russia

By The Associated Press
Published April 26, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT

Elevator manufacturer Otis Worldwide Corp. is reevaluating its future in Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Otis Chief Executive Judith Marks spoke during an earnings conference call with industry analysts Monday. She says the company is disheartened by the escalation of the crisis and is evaluating the best ownership structure for the business, whether that's with Otis or somewhere else. The company has said its operations in Russia represented approximately 2% of its 2021 revenue, based mostly on new equipment sales. In March, Otis announced it would not take new elevator and escalator orders in Russia and not make new investments in the country

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
Related Content