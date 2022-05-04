© 2022 Connecticut Public

WNPR 90.5 will undergo scheduled maintenance Wednesday, May 4 from 10 am – 1 pm EST that will result in an on-air interruption for listeners in the Hartford and New Haven areas. If you live in the one of the impacted areas, you can listen through our digital product suite.
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Despite Connecticut’s first-of-its-kind “safe haven” for abortion legislation, barriers to access exist

Published May 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
WEB.jpg
Camila Vallejo, Connecticut Public Radio
/
Protesters at a rally in Norwalk, Connecticut

Connecticut lawmakers passed legislation strengthening reproductive rights, making the state a “place of refuge” for people seeking abortions.

This hour on Where We Live, we talk about this measure – which has become more important in light of the leaked Supreme Court documents — indicating a decision to overturn Roe. V. Wade.

The Guttmacher Institute reports that nine states have enacted a total of 33 abortion restrictions as of April 15. More states are writing restrictions into law. States have enacted 11 measures protecting abortion access in seven states. Guttmacher reports that 2020 was the first year that more than half of U.S. abortions were medication abortions.

According to data obtained by Where We Live, there were 9,373 abortion visits at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England’s (PPSNE) 14 health centers in Connecticut in 2021 – of which 6,282 were Medication Abortions (MAB), and 3,091 were in-clinic abortions.

PPSNE is the largest provider of abortion care in Connecticut, while Hartford GYN is the state’s only independent clinic for abortion.

Connecticut’s “safe haven” legislation is first-of-its-kind in the nation.

Produced by Sujata Srinivasan. Special thanks to Matt Dwyer and Camila Vallejo for extra audio.

GUESTS: 

Rep. Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford, Darien): House Vice-Chair of the Judiciary Committee

Julia Simon–Kerr: Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Dr. Kate Pascucci: OBGYN, West Hartford

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
