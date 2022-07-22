A Post-Roe World
On June 24, 2022, a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which had provided constitutional protections for abortion for nearly 50 years.
Where We Live host Lucy Nalpathanchil explores the issues and effects of this ruling on our lives. Hear guests in our state and the nation discuss topics from abortion care and the ruling's impact on OB-GYNs to digital privacy.
- Connecticut's "safe harbor" law: Hear from Planned Parenthood, advanced-practice clinicians: Advanced-practice clinicians will soon be eligible to perform in-clinic abortions, helping to reduce current wait times amid a "continued surge." We hear from Planned Parenthood of Southern New England and an advanced-practice nurse in our state.
- Addressing digital privacy post-Roe v. Wade: How can you be more diligent about your digital footprint? And what role do tech platforms and the federal government play in protecting private information? Hear from legal experts about how personal data is at risk and what can be done.
- OB-GYNs speak out about abortion, women's health and the future of their practice: We host a roundtable of OB-GYNs and hear what their expectations and fears are about providing care in a post-Roe world.
- The future of adoption in a post-Roe v. Wade world: With Roe v. Wade overturned and abortion becoming less available, will we see more children placed in foster care and parents seeking adoption? Guest host Walter Smith Randolph speaks with experts and learns whether or not we should expect to see an increase in adoption.
- What does the SCOTUS ruling mean for Connecticut women? And Exploring youth mental illness: Americans continue to react to Roe v. Wade being overturned by the US Supreme Court---five decades after the landmark decision granted federal constitutional protections for abortion. At the top of this hour, we talk about the overturning of Roe and hear from citizens across our state.
- Despite Connecticut’s first-of-its-kind “safe haven” for abortion legislation, barriers to access exist: We look into Connecticut’s new “safe haven” for abortion bill in the wake of the leaked SCOTUS documents, indicating that Roe. V. Wade. could be overturned.
Anya Grondalski and Walter Randolph Smith contributed to our coverage.