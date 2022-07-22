On June 24, 2022, a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which had provided constitutional protections for abortion for nearly 50 years.

Where We Live host Lucy Nalpathanchil explores the issues and effects of this ruling on our lives. Hear guests in our state and the nation discuss topics from abortion care and the ruling's impact on OB-GYNs to digital privacy.

Where We Live: A Post-Roe World is available as a dedicated podcast feed on Apple Podcasts and Spotify . Subscribe or follow to stream all of our continued coverage.

Anya Grondalski and Walter Randolph Smith contributed to our coverage.

