A Post-Roe World

Published July 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
Shawn Pelletier of Colchester ready with her mask for the State Democrats press conference after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut June 24, 2022.

On June 24, 2022, a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which had provided constitutional protections for abortion for nearly 50 years.

Where We Live host Lucy Nalpathanchil explores the issues and effects of this ruling on our lives. Hear guests in our state and the nation discuss topics from abortion care and the ruling's impact on OB-GYNs to digital privacy.

Where We Live: A Post-Roe World is available as a dedicated podcast feed on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Subscribe or follow to stream all of our continued coverage.

Anya Grondalski and Walter Randolph Smith contributed to our coverage.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a radio production intern at Connecticut Public Radio and has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
