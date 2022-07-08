© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Where We Live

The future of adoption in a post Roe v. Wade world

Published July 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
baby_sleep.jpg
C-hit.org

With Roe v. Wade overturned, and abortion becoming less available, will we see more children placed in foster care and parents seeking adoption?

Today on Where We Live, we speak with experts and learn whether or not we should expect to see an increase in adoption.

We hear from the Connecticut Department of Children and Family Services Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes.

Later, we hear from Doris Houston, Director of the Center for Child Welfare and Adoption Studies at Illinois State University.

What questions do you have about the future of adoption and foster care?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.'
Walter Smith Randolph
Walter Smith Randolph is the Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Broadcasting.
