Addressing digital privacy post-Roe v. Wade
In light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on abortion, period tracking apps have been a new target of concern. But legal experts like Nora Benavidez say digital safety and the potential for "digital dragnets" are a broader concern "decades in the making."
This hour, we hear about the ways digital privacy is at risk, and how personal data can be weaponized to prosecute people seeking abortions.
How can you be more diligent about your digital footprint? And what role do tech platforms and the federal government play?
GUESTS:
- Nora Benavidez: Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights, FreePress
- Lydia X. Z. Brown: Policy Counsel, Privacy and Data Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology
- Cat Zakrzewski: Technology Policy Reporter, The Washington Post
- Cindy Cohn: Executive Director, Electronic Frontier Foundation
- Dana Sussman: Acting Executive Director, National Advocates for Pregnant Women
