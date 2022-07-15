© 2022 Connecticut Public

Addressing digital privacy post-Roe v. Wade

Published July 15, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
In light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on abortion, period tracking apps have been a new target of concern. But legal experts like Nora Benavidez say digital safety and the potential for "digital dragnets" are a broader concern "decades in the making."

This hour, we hear about the ways digital privacy is at risk, and how personal data can be weaponized to prosecute people seeking abortions.

How can you be more diligent about your digital footprint? And what role do tech platforms and the federal government play?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
