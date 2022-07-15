Addressing digital privacy post-Roe v. Wade

In light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on abortion, period tracking apps have been a new target of concern. But legal experts like Nora Benavidez say digital safety and the potential for "digital dragnets" are a broader concern "decades in the making."

This hour, we hear about the ways digital privacy is at risk, and how personal data can be weaponized to prosecute people seeking abortions.

How can you be more diligent about your digital footprint? And what role do tech platforms and the federal government play?

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

