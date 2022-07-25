© 2022 Connecticut Public

From recruiting to benefits: How some companies are responding post Roe

Published July 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
From recruiting to benefits: How some companies are overhauling benefits post-Roe.

In light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on abortion, some companies are announcing their commitment to cover abortion care and travel costs for employees. But what other changes can we expect?

Mike Golden, a corporate law expert, says we could start to see employers covering the cost of abortion care and provide childcare benefits as a competitive talent acquisition tool.

Today, we explore the ways our workforce will change in coming years, and consider how companies will have to alter their employee benefits and health care plans in a post-Roe world.

GUESTS

  • Rachel Dowty Beech - Assistant Professor of Emergency Management and Coordinator of Masters Program in Emergency Management at University of New Haven
  • Mike Golden - Lecturer and Director of Advocacy at The University of Texas School of Law and corporate employee law expert
  • Isabela Burrows - employee at PetSmart in Michigan
  • Beth Silvers - co-host "Pantsuit Politics" podcast and co-authored Now What? How to Move Forward When We’re Divided (About Basically Everything)

Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a radio production intern at Connecticut Public Radio and has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
