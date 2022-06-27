What does the SCOTUS ruling mean for Connecticut women? And Exploring youth mental illness
1 of 2 — After Roe vs Wad was overturned Afeni X speaks to a crowd in front of SCOTUS.
2 of 2 — A high number of LGBTQ teens and youth struggle with mental health issues, according to a new survey by The Trevor Project.
Mental illness, especially among children, is hard to identify.
Today, we preview a new Ken Burns documentary--Hiding In Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness.
We talk with film director Erik Ewers, and Connecticut resident, Yanarry Acevedo, who’s featured in the film.
This documentary speaks directly to the children impacted by mental illness, and how trauma has shaped their worldview and influenced their well being.
First, we talk about the US Supreme Court’s ruling reversing Roe V. Wade - what’s your reaction?
GUESTS:
- Claudine Constant - Public Policy and Advocacy Director of the Connecticut ACLU
- Erik Ewers: co-director and editor of the Ken Burns films Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
- Yanarry Acevedo: featured participant in documentary, New Haven 19 years old