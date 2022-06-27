© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What does the SCOTUS ruling mean for Connecticut women? And Exploring youth mental illness

Published June 27, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
After Roe vs Wad was overturned Afeni X speaks to a crowd in front of SCOTUS.
1 of 2  — After Roe vs Wad was overturned Afeni X speaks to a crowd in front of SCOTUS.
After Roe vs Wad was overturned Afeni X speaks to a crowd in front of SCOTUS.
Boy looking out window
2 of 2  — A high number of LGBTQ teens and youth struggle with mental health issues, according to a new survey by The Trevor Project.
Boy looking out window
Richard Drury

Mental illness, especially among children, is hard to identify.

Today, we preview a new Ken Burns documentary--Hiding In Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness. 

We talk with film director Erik Ewers, and Connecticut resident, Yanarry Acevedo, who’s featured in the film.

This documentary speaks directly to the children impacted by mental illness, and how trauma has shaped their worldview and influenced their well being.

First, we talk about the US Supreme Court’s ruling reversing Roe V. Wade - what’s your reaction?

GUESTS:

  • Claudine Constant - Public Policy and Advocacy Director of the Connecticut ACLU
  • Erik Ewers: co-director and editor of the Ken Burns films Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
  • Yanarry Acevedo: featured participant in documentary, New Haven 19 years old
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil