Connecticut's "safe harbor" law: Hear from Planned Parenthood, advanced-practice clinicians

Published July 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
planned_parenthood_photo.png
Frankie Graziano
/
WNPR

A shortage of reproductive health professionals has resulted in wait times for some services in our state, including in-clinic abortions.

Connecticut's "safe harbor" law expands the scope of care for advanced-practice clinicians to include procedural abortions, and is expected to lessen what is now up to a two-week wait. These clinicians are advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and physician's assistants (PAs).

CNM and CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England Amanda Skinner told the Connecticut Mirror she expects a "continued surge in patients" in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

This hour, Skinner joins us to discuss the important role advanced-practice clinicians play in reproductive health care. At Planned Parenthood, these clinicians are primary care providers, she explains.

Plus, Loren Fields is an advanced-practice nurse, educator and longtime member of Clinicians in Abortion Care, an arm of the National Abortion Federation.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil