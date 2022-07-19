Connecticut's "safe harbor" law: Hear from Planned Parenthood, advanced-practice clinicians

A shortage of reproductive health professionals has resulted in wait times for some services in our state, including in-clinic abortions.

Connecticut's "safe harbor" law expands the scope of care for advanced-practice clinicians to include procedural abortions, and is expected to lessen what is now up to a two-week wait. These clinicians are advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and physician's assistants (PAs).

CNM and CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England Amanda Skinner told the Connecticut Mirror she expects a "continued surge in patients" in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

This hour, Skinner joins us to discuss the important role advanced-practice clinicians play in reproductive health care. At Planned Parenthood, these clinicians are primary care providers, she explains.

Plus, Loren Fields is an advanced-practice nurse, educator and longtime member of Clinicians in Abortion Care, an arm of the National Abortion Federation.

GUESTS:



Amanda Skinner, CNM, MBA: CEO and President, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England

CEO and President, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England Loren Fields, DNP, MSN, APRN: Clinician, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England; Lecturer in Nursing, Yale School of Nursing; Member and Former Advisory Committee Chair, Clinicians in Abortion Care