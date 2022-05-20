© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Author Tovah Martin on enjoying your garden in every season

Published May 20, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
1 of 7  — DSC_0030.JPG
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
Tovah Martin
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
2 of 7  — DSC_0415.JPG
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
Tovah Martin
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
3 of 7  — DSC_0542.JPG
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
Tovah Martin
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
4 of 7  — DSC_0967.JPG
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
Tovah Martin
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
5 of 7  — DSC_0333.JPG
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
Tovah Martin
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
6 of 7  — DSC_0366.JPG
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
Tovah Martin
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
7 of 7  — DSC_9787.JPG
Furthermore Garden in Litchfield County, Connecticut
Tovah Martin

Spring has sprung and it’s time for our spring gardening hour!

Today, horticulturist and author Tovah Martin joins us to answer all of your gardening questions and to share how to create a garden to fulfill all the senses.

Tovah is the author of The Garden in Every Sense and Season. Whether you have a seven acre property like Tovah, or a container garden on your patio, there’s plenty of opportunities to maximize your gardening space.

What are you planting this spring?

GUEST:

  • Tovah Martin - horticulturist, author and freelance writer. She lives in Litchfield County, Connecticut.
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil