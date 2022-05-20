Author Tovah Martin on enjoying your garden in every season

Spring has sprung and it’s time for our spring gardening hour!

Today, horticulturist and author Tovah Martin joins us to answer all of your gardening questions and to share how to create a garden to fulfill all the senses.

Tovah is the author of The Garden in Every Sense and Season. Whether you have a seven acre property like Tovah, or a container garden on your patio, there’s plenty of opportunities to maximize your gardening space.

What are you planting this spring?

