University of New Haven Professor Randall Horton on his new memoir "Dead Weight"

Dr. Randall Horton is a Professor of English at the University of New Haven. His new memoir, Dead Weight details the time he was incarcerated more than two decades ago.

Today, we talk about his time on the inside, what led him to write, and the challenges he faced establishing a career in academia.

Horton says the “weight of felony convictions never dissipates.”

We want to hear from you. Have you or someone you know been formerly incarcerated?

GUEST:

Randall Horton - Ph.D., Professor of English at University of New Haven.

Read an excerpt of Dead Weight on the Boston Review.