The spread of Amazon in Connecticut and the economic impact

Plans for a new Amazon distribution center in Waterbury are in the works.

The site would be the twelfth distribution or sorting center to land in the state in as many years. Amazon came to Connecticut in 2010, and currently has more than 18,000 full- and part-time jobs.

This hour, Connecticut Public reporter Ali Oshinskie has the latest on the plans for Waterbury and local pushback.

Plus, while elected officials continue to laud the company’s growth in Connecticut, ProPublica journalist and author Alec MacGillis digs into Amazon’s broader economic impact.

GUESTS:



Ali Oshinskie: Naugatuck Valley Reporter, Connecticut Public; Fellow, Report for America

Alec MacGillis: Senior Reporter, ProPublica; Author, Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America

