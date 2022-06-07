© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The spread of Amazon in Connecticut and the economic impact

Published June 7, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT
An employee prepares an order at Amazon's fulfillment center in San Bernardino, Calif.

Plans for a new Amazon distribution center in Waterbury are in the works.

The site would be the twelfth distribution or sorting center to land in the state in as many years. Amazon came to Connecticut in 2010, and currently has more than 18,000 full- and part-time jobs.

This hour, Connecticut Public reporter Ali Oshinskie has the latest on the plans for Waterbury and local pushback.

Plus, while elected officials continue to laud the company’s growth in Connecticut, ProPublica journalist and author Alec MacGillis digs into Amazon’s broader economic impact.

GUESTS:

  • Ali Oshinskie: Naugatuck Valley Reporter, Connecticut Public; Fellow, Report for America
  • Alec MacGillis: Senior Reporter, ProPublica; Author, Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today by visiting ctpublic.org/donate.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil