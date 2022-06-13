Beyond Baywatch: The lifesaving work of being a lifeguard
Lifeguarding isn’t just a part time summer job; for many, it’s serious life saving work.
Today, we explore the lifeguard shortage nationwide and how it impacts residents in our state. Data show that drownings are on the rise.
We hear from the American Lifeguard Association about the need for more lifeguards, and better water competency.
Did you ever work as a lifeguard or have an encounter with a lifeguard? We want to hear from you.
Up first, we hear from a psychologist about Jennifer's Law and recognizing coercive control.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Christine Cocchiola - Doctor in Clinical Social Welfare and Licensed Clinical Social Worker
- Wyatt Werneth - Spokesmen for the American Lifeguard Association
- Valerie Stolfi Collins - Executive Director of Connecticut Recreation and Parks Association
- Bailey Dailey - Recreation Supervisor at Winding Trails and Co-chair of the aquatics section for CRPA