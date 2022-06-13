© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Beyond Baywatch: The lifesaving work of being a lifeguard

Published June 13, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
lifeguard_sign.jpg
Paolo Zialcita
/
Connecticut Public Radio

Lifeguarding isn’t just a part time summer job; for many, it’s serious life saving work.

Today, we explore the lifeguard shortage nationwide and how it impacts residents in our state. Data show that drownings are on the rise.

We hear from the American Lifeguard Association about the need for more lifeguards, and better water competency.

Did you ever work as a lifeguard or have an encounter with a lifeguard? We want to hear from you.

Up first, we hear from a psychologist about Jennifer's Law and recognizing coercive control.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Stay Connected