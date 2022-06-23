© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Exploring the ethics of artificial intelligence

Published June 23, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
AI teacher teaching AI

A Google engineer has claimed that the company’s artificial intelligence application is sentient, leaving many to wonder about the role of A-I in our lives.

Today, we explore the ethics of artificial intelligence, and what the future looks like for this complicated technology.

University of Toronto Professor Dr. Karina Vold, a philosopher of cognitive science and artificial intelligence joins us.

Do you notice AI in your life? It might be more present than you think.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Karina Vold - Professor at the University of Toronto’s Institute for History and Philosophy of Science and Technology
  • Reid Blackman - Founder and CEO of Virtue, an AI ethics consultancy and author of the forthcoming book “Ethical Machines”
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
