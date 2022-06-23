Exploring the ethics of artificial intelligence

A Google engineer has claimed that the company’s artificial intelligence application is sentient, leaving many to wonder about the role of A-I in our lives.

Today, we explore the ethics of artificial intelligence, and what the future looks like for this complicated technology.

University of Toronto Professor Dr. Karina Vold, a philosopher of cognitive science and artificial intelligence joins us.

Do you notice AI in your life? It might be more present than you think.

GUESTS:

