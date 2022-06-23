Exploring the ethics of artificial intelligence
A Google engineer has claimed that the company’s artificial intelligence application is sentient, leaving many to wonder about the role of A-I in our lives.
Today, we explore the ethics of artificial intelligence, and what the future looks like for this complicated technology.
University of Toronto Professor Dr. Karina Vold, a philosopher of cognitive science and artificial intelligence joins us.
Do you notice AI in your life? It might be more present than you think.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Karina Vold - Professor at the University of Toronto’s Institute for History and Philosophy of Science and Technology
- Reid Blackman - Founder and CEO of Virtue, an AI ethics consultancy and author of the forthcoming book “Ethical Machines”