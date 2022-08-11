What happened at the primaries, and everything you need to know about monkeypox

The recent monkeypox outbreak started in May, and the virus continues to spread.

Today, we learn more including how monkeypox is transmitted to who’s eligible for vaccination.

We hear from Dr. Celine Gounder Senior Fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at Kaiser Health News.

What questions do you have about monkeypox?

But first up, Wesley Renfro, Professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University joins us to breakdown Connecticut Primary Day results.

