© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What happened at the primaries, and everything you need to know about monkeypox

Published August 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT
Monkeypox Virus
1 of 2  — Monkeypox Virus
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (purple) found within an infected cell (brown), cultured in the laboratory. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.
NIAID
Testing capacity for monkeypox is being rapidly expanded.
2 of 2  — Testing capacity for monkeypox is being rapidly expanded.
Testing capacity for monkeypox is being rapidly expanded.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

The recent monkeypox outbreak started in May, and the virus continues to spread.

Today, we learn more including how monkeypox is transmitted to who’s eligible for vaccination.

We hear from Dr. Celine Gounder Senior Fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at Kaiser Health News.

What questions do you have about monkeypox?

But first up, Wesley Renfro, Professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University joins us to breakdown Connecticut Primary Day results.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil