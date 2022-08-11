What happened at the primaries, and everything you need to know about monkeypox
1 of 2 — Monkeypox Virus
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (purple) found within an infected cell (brown), cultured in the laboratory. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.
NIAID
2 of 2 — Testing capacity for monkeypox is being rapidly expanded.
Testing capacity for monkeypox is being rapidly expanded.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
The recent monkeypox outbreak started in May, and the virus continues to spread.
Today, we learn more including how monkeypox is transmitted to who’s eligible for vaccination.
We hear from Dr. Celine Gounder Senior Fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at Kaiser Health News.
What questions do you have about monkeypox?
But first up, Wesley Renfro, Professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University joins us to breakdown Connecticut Primary Day results.
- Wesley Renfro - Professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University
- Dr. Celine Gounder - Senior Fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at Kaiser Health News. She is also an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist. She was a member of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID Advisory Board
- Kay Perkins - reporter for Connecticut Public Radio
- Linda Estabrook - Executive Director for the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective