A sit-down with George Logan, Republican nominee in competitive Congressional race

This hour, George Logan joins us to discuss his campaign against incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Jahana Hayes.

The 5th District face-off has attracted national attention. With three weeks to go until Election Day, we sit down with the Aquarion executive and former state senator, to hear more about his stance on issues like education, inflation and what he has referred to as "the energy crisis," and even his take on 2020 election denial. Logan will take your questions.

Republican-American reporter Paul Hughes provides analysis.

GUESTS:



George Logan: Republican Nominee, Connecticut's 5th Congressional District

Paul Hughes: Capitol Reporter, Republican-American