A sit-down with George Logan, Republican nominee in competitive Congressional race

Published October 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
This hour, George Logan joins us to discuss his campaign against incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Jahana Hayes.

The 5th District face-off has attracted national attention. With three weeks to go until Election Day, we sit down with the Aquarion executive and former state senator, to hear more about his stance on issues like education, inflation and what he has referred to as "the energy crisis," and even his take on 2020 election denial. Logan will take your questions.

Republican-American reporter Paul Hughes provides analysis.

GUESTS:

  • George Logan: Republican Nominee, Connecticut's 5th Congressional District
  • Paul Hughes: Capitol Reporter, Republican-American

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
