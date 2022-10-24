Celebrating the life and legacy of New Haven resident Winfred Rembert

New Haven resident Winfred Rembert was a civil rights activist, who survived a near-lynching in the 1960s and seven years on chain gangs.

Today, we talk about his 2022 Pulitzer Prize biography, Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South. We hear from co author Erin Kelly and talk with Rembert's wife, Patsy. Rembert passed in March 2021, and his Pulitzer Prize was awarded posthumously

We hear about his life, his work as a leather artist and the legacy he leaves behind.

Later, we hear about the Open Source, a visual arts festival taking place this fall.

Have you seen Winfred Rembret’s work? We want to hear from you.

Check out the event happening at Yale this week featuring the authors.

Erin l. Kelly Professor of Philosophy, Tufts University and co-author of Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South

Patsy Rembert - Winfred Rembert's wife of 46 years and a youth advocate

Winfred Rembert’s wife of 46 years and a youth advocate Lisa Dent - Executive Director of Artspace New Haven

