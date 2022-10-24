© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Celebrating the life and legacy of New Haven resident Winfred Rembert

Published October 24, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT
Artist Winfred Rembert
All Me II by Winfred Rembert
Soda Shop by Winfred Rembert
New Haven resident Winfred Rembert was a civil rights activist, who survived a near-lynching in the 1960s and seven years on chain gangs.

Today, we talk about his 2022 Pulitzer Prize biography, Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South. We hear from co author Erin Kelly and talk with Rembert's wife, Patsy. Rembert passed in March 2021, and his Pulitzer Prize was awarded posthumously

We hear about his life, his work as a leather artist and the legacy he leaves behind.

Later, we hear about the Open Source, a visual arts festival taking place this fall.

Have you seen Winfred Rembret’s work? We want to hear from you.

Check out the event happening at Yale this week featuring the authors.

GUESTS:

