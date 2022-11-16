© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Exploring what early voting could look like in Connecticut

Published November 16, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST
Voters cast their 2022 midterm election ballots in the early hours of Tuesday at Tyrell Middle School in Wolcott, CT.
Greg Miller / Connecticut Public
/
Raziel Von Briesen smiles as his father, Shawn, casts his ballot early on Nov. 8, 2022, at Tyrrell Middle School in Wolcott, Conn. All five of the Connecticut’s congressional districts were on the ballot, along with high-profile contests for governor, U.S. Senate, statewide candidates for constitutional office and dozens of General Assembly seats.

On Election Day, Connecticut residents voted in favor of early voting – meaning Connecticut will no longer be one of just four states that doesn’t allow at least a day of in-person voting prior to Election Day.

Support for early voting is one thing; implementation is another.

Today on Where We Live, we talk about what early voting might look like in our state, and hear from Secretary of the State Elect, Stephanie Thomas.

We also hear from John Hudak, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution who will explain what early voting looks like across the country.

Do you vote for early voting? And what about something Connecticut doesn’t have yet, no-excuse absentee balloting? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS

  • Representative Stephanie Thomas: 2022 Secretary of the State Elect of Connecticut
  • Bilal Sekou: Associate Professor of Political Science at University of Hartford
  • John Hudak: Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
