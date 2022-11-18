© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

From check marks to layoffs: A former Twitter employee shares their experience

Published November 18, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST
This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in San Francisco. Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
Elon Musk via AP
This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in San Francisco. Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Since purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk has drastically scaled back on the site’s content moderation and staff.

Today, we hear from a former Twitter employee who was recently laid off about their experience working at the company.

And later, we hear from Amanda J Crawford, Assistant Professor of Journalism at the University of Connecticut, on the real consequences of misinformation on the platform. We also hear from Sharon McMeekin from the Digital Preservation Coalition.

We want to hear from you - are you still using Twitter?

GUESTS

  • Melissa Ingle: data scientist, who formerly worked at Twitter
  • Sharon McMeekin - Head of Workforce Development at Digital Preservation Coalition
  • Amanda J Crawford: Assistant Professor of Journalism at the University of Connecticut teaching media law
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
