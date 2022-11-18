From check marks to layoffs: A former Twitter employee shares their experience

Since purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk has drastically scaled back on the site’s content moderation and staff.

Today, we hear from a former Twitter employee who was recently laid off about their experience working at the company.

And later, we hear from Amanda J Crawford, Assistant Professor of Journalism at the University of Connecticut, on the real consequences of misinformation on the platform. We also hear from Sharon McMeekin from the Digital Preservation Coalition.

We want to hear from you - are you still using Twitter?

GUESTS

