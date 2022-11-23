Author Melissa Febos and how our "Girlhood" shapes the way we think about consent

Today, we talk about how experiences coming of age impact us into adulthood. Melissa Febos, author of the bestselling memoir Girlhood, joins us.

She writes about what she learned about herself, including the ways we begin to understand consent and how this impacts our relationships long-term.

And later, what should parents and educators consider when teaching about consent?

GUESTS:



Melissa Febos - author of Girlhood

author of Kelsey Alexander - Training and Prevention Coordinator at Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired February 18, 2022.