Looking ahead to the 2023 WNBA Season

The WNBA kicks off on May 19th.

Today, on Where We Live, we’re talking about all things women’s basketball including and hear about what players to watch in 2023.

We’ll also discuss how Brittney Griner’s imprisonment and subsequent release has impacted interest in the game and spurred more activism in the league.

And later, we talk about the pay gap between men and women’s sports, and what can be done to fix it.

Will you be watching the WNBA this year?

Morgan Tuck - Director of Franchise Development and Assistant General Manager, she played for the Connecticut Sun for four seasons and Seattle Storm for one season

- writes about the WNBA for the Athletic and Just Women’s Sports Natalie Heavren - contributing writer for the Next, a women’s basketball newsroom covering women’s basketball past present and future, 24/7, 365.

