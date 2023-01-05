© 2023 Connecticut Public

Looking ahead to the 2023 WNBA Season

By Tess Terrible,
Frankie Graziano
Published January 5, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST
WNBA players Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky (L) and Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury (R), competing during the WNBA Finals in Chicago in Oct. 2021.

The WNBA kicks off on May 19th.

Today, on Where We Live, we’re talking about all things women’s basketball including and hear about what players to watch in 2023.

We’ll also discuss how Brittney Griner’s imprisonment and subsequent release has impacted interest in the game and spurred more activism in the league.

And later, we talk about the pay gap between men and women’s sports, and what can be done to fix it.

Will you be watching the WNBA this year?

GUESTS:

  • Morgan Tuck - Director of Franchise Development and Assistant General Manager, she played for the Connecticut Sun for four seasons and Seattle Storm for one season
  • Lyndsey D'Arcangelo - writes about the WNBA for the Athletic and Just Women’s Sports
  • Natalie Heavren - contributing writer for the Next, a women’s basketball newsroom covering women’s basketball past present and future, 24/7, 365.
  • Lindsey Gibbs - author and founder of Power Plays Newsletter, a newsletter about women’s sports

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano