Remembering State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams

State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams died last week after a collision with a wrong-way driver.

Today, we remember his legacy, his time in office and how he served his constituents. State Representatives Bobby Gibson and Christopher Rosario join us to share their experience working with the late politician.

Later, we talk about what can be done to prevent wrong-way driving and how we might see his legacy memorialized at the Capitol.

We want to hear your memories of Q Williams. How did he make an impact on your life?

GUESTS:



State Representative Christopher Rosario: Bridgeport

Bridgeport State Representative Bobby Gibson: Bloomfield and Windsor

Bloomfield and Windsor Ebong Udoma: Senior Reporter at WSHU

Senior Reporter at WSHU Mark Pazniokas: Capitol Bureau Chief and a co-founder of CT Mirror

Capitol Bureau Chief and a co-founder of CT Mirror Susan Raff: Political Reporter for WFSB

