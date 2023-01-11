© 2023 Connecticut Public

Remembering State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams

By Tess Terrible,
Frankie Graziano
Published January 11, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST
VIGIL state Representative Quentin “Q” Williams
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A photo of state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams during his vigil at the South Green in Middletown.

State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams died last week after a collision with a wrong-way driver.

Today, we remember his legacy, his time in office and how he served his constituents. State Representatives Bobby Gibson and Christopher Rosario join us to share their experience working with the late politician.

Later, we talk about what can be done to prevent wrong-way driving and how we might see his legacy memorialized at the Capitol.

We want to hear your memories of Q Williams. How did he make an impact on your life?

GUESTS:

  • State Representative Christopher Rosario: Bridgeport 
  • State Representative Bobby Gibson: Bloomfield and Windsor
  • Ebong Udoma: Senior Reporter at WSHU
  • Mark Pazniokas: Capitol Bureau Chief and a co-founder of CT Mirror
  • Susan Raff: Political Reporter for WFSB

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano