'Oyster Haven Lost': Digging into the rich history of oystering in Long Island Sound

Neil Berro, a local amateur historian, is building a massive manuscript on the history of Connecticut oystering titled Oyster Haven Lost. This hour, he previews this trove of information, spotlighting the state's once-booming oyster industry.

Plus, the Sound School in New Haven was founded with a mission of centering hands-on curriculum, incorporating the harbor, marine science and oceanography in an “exciting educational alternative to the large comprehensive high schools in the city.”

1 of 4 — Sound School student divers Leny Maldonado, Gabe Segui, Sam Greenvall, and Louis Laudano deploying reef balls using lift bags.png Student divers at the Sound School – Leny Maldonado, Gabe Segui, Sam Greenvall, and Louis Laudano – deploy "reef balls" using lift bags. The Sound School / Peter Solomon 2 of 4 — Sound School senior and student diver Chloe Chmelar measures oysters. Sound School senior and student diver Chloe Chmelar measures oysters. The Sound School / Peter Solomon 3 of 4 — Student and student diver Eitan Hirshfield collects data on the reef.png Student and student diver Eitan Hirshfield collects data on the reef. The Sound School / Peter Solomon 4 of 4 — After 2 years oyster growth began to connect the reef balls.png Two years after planting "reef balls," Sound School students observe oyster growth. The Sound School / Peter Solomon

We'll hear from Sound School aquaculture coordinators about how students encounter oysters and other filter feeders in the wild, helping to bolster their growth in Long Island Sound by planting "reef balls."

GUESTS:



Neil Berro: Amateur Historian

Amateur Historian Tim Visel: Former Aquaculture Coordinator, The Sound School

Former Aquaculture Coordinator, The Sound School Peter Solomon: Aquaculture Coordinator, The Sound School



Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired December 9, 2022.