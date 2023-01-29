© 2023 Connecticut Public

'Oyster Haven Lost': Digging into the rich history of oystering in Long Island Sound

By Katie Pellico,
Frankie Graziano
Published January 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
A sculpture in Fair Haven shows silhouettes of the New Haven Oyster Tonging Sharpie. The boat was a local invention, built first in the 1840s by James Goodsell, according to local historian Neil Berro.
Neil Berro
/
A sculpture in Fair Haven shows silhouettes of the New Haven Oyster Tonging Sharpie. The boat was a local invention, built first in the 1840s by James Goodsell, according to local historian Neil Berro.

Neil Berro, a local amateur historian, is building a massive manuscript on the history of Connecticut oystering titled Oyster Haven Lost. This hour, he previews this trove of information, spotlighting the state's once-booming oyster industry.

Plus, the Sound School in New Haven was founded with a mission of centering hands-on curriculum, incorporating the harbor, marine science and oceanography in an “exciting educational alternative to the large comprehensive high schools in the city.”

Sound School student divers Leny Maldonado, Gabe Segui, Sam Greenvall, and Louis Laudano deploying reef balls using lift bags.png
1 of 4  — Sound School student divers Leny Maldonado, Gabe Segui, Sam Greenvall, and Louis Laudano deploying reef balls using lift bags.png
Student divers at the Sound School – Leny Maldonado, Gabe Segui, Sam Greenvall, and Louis Laudano – deploy "reef balls" using lift bags.
The Sound School / Peter Solomon
Sound School senior and student diver Chloe Chmelar measures oysters.
2 of 4  — Sound School senior and student diver Chloe Chmelar measures oysters.
Sound School senior and student diver Chloe Chmelar measures oysters.
The Sound School / Peter Solomon
Student and student diver Eitan Hirshfield collects data on the reef.png
3 of 4  — Student and student diver Eitan Hirshfield collects data on the reef.png
Student and student diver Eitan Hirshfield collects data on the reef.
The Sound School / Peter Solomon
After 2 years oyster growth began to connect the reef balls.png
4 of 4  — After 2 years oyster growth began to connect the reef balls.png
Two years after planting "reef balls," Sound School students observe oyster growth.
The Sound School / Peter Solomon

We'll hear from Sound School aquaculture coordinators about how students encounter oysters and other filter feeders in the wild, helping to bolster their growth in Long Island Sound by planting "reef balls."

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired December 9, 2022.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
