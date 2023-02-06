© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Turning the page: A show about journaling with Where We Live's new host

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 6, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST
German Diary Museum and Diary Archive
Philipp von Ditfurth
/
Getty
Diaries lie in a display case in the German Diary Museum January 04, 2023, The German Diary Museum and Diary Archive was founded in 1998 and currently archive preserves nearly 25,000 contemporary testimonies by more than 5,000 authors. Explicitly excluded from inclusion are the diaries or memoirs of celebrities.

Did you pledge to be more grateful or practice more self care in the New Year? Journaling can help! The benefits of putting your thoughts, goals, and worries on paper cannot be understated.

Today, we talk about the power of journaling and how to begin journaling even if you don’t know where to start.

Bullet journaling, gratitude journaling, guided journaling! There are so many options and getting started on your journaling journey can be a little overwhelming. Many people worry about their grammar, syntax and handwriting when they start journaling.

Our panel of journal lovers says journaling doesn't have to be perfect. Our experts will help you combat the need to journal perfectly, and just start writing.

Do you enjoy journaling? What does your journaling routine look like?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
