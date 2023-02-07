Many beach-nesting birds in Connecticut face an "uncertain future"

The story of the American Oystercatcher in Connecticut is "one of success and hope; however, because of the increasing threat from climate change and habitat loss, its future is uncertain," writes Audubon Connecticut Coastal Program Coordinator Beth Amendola. Whether the Oystercatcher, the Piping Plover or the Semipalmated Sandpiper, beach-nesting birds in Connecticut require "continual vigilance to maintain and increase their populations."

This hour, we hear takeaways from the latest "State of the Birds" report from the Connecticut Audubon Society, touching on the similar threats facing wading birds like herons and egrets.

Milan Bull, Senior Director of Science and Conservation for the Connecticut Audubon Society, says there are several holdouts of protected egret populations in Connecticut, but those populations are "teetering."

Plus, raptor nests are back on the rise in Connecticut. DEEP wildlife biologist Brian Hess joins us to discuss.

If you're interested in contributing to these conservation efforts or volunteering, you can find more information with the Connecticut Audubon Society and the Audubon Alliance for Coastal Waterbirds.

GUESTS:



Patrick Comins: Executive Director, Connecticut Audubon Society

Executive Director, Connecticut Audubon Society Milan Bull: Senior Director of Science and Conservation, Connecticut Audubon Society

Senior Director of Science and Conservation, Connecticut Audubon Society Elizabeth Amendola: Coastal Program Coordinator, Audubon Connecticut

Coastal Program Coordinator, Audubon Connecticut Brian Hess: Wildlife Division Biologist, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired on December 19, 2022.