Got a drawer full of dead batteries? A new CT recycling law could soon help

If you’ve got a drawer full of dead batteries and don't know what to do with them, a new recycling law could soon amp up your options.

The law, signed by Gov. Ned Lamont in June, will require battery manufacturers to create a state-approved plan for battery disposal and recycling that includes free, drop-off locations across Connecticut. It will cover single-use batteries, rechargeables, those found in laptops, e-bikes, scooters and more.

The law goes into effect in October, but gives manufacturers until 2027 to get the collection programs up and running.

The new battery recycling program is Connecticut’s latest crack at something called “extended producer responsibility” or EPR. Similar EPR programs already exist in the state for paint and mattresses. The idea is that manufacturers bear responsibility for a product’s environmental impact beyond its point of sale.

Right now in Connecticut, the burden of recycling batteries is left up to cities and towns. And it can be an expensive proposition, said Jennifer Heaton-Jones, executive director of the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority.

Currently, her group organizes battery drop-offs in western Connecticut.

“A hazardous waste event for us, on average, is about $50,000 for one day,” she said.

There’s the cost of collecting batteries, shipping them to a recycling facility and even telling people where to go, she said.

“Municipalities lack the resources, the financial resources, to be able to reach every resident when it comes to recycling in general and then to be able to educate a resident on a very specific item like batteries,” Heaton-Jones said.

The law could also reduce the risk of fire for trash collectors, by increasing the options for proper battery disposal. In May, a sanitation worker in North Haven suffered minor injuries when a lithium ion battery exploded during compacting, causing the garbage truck to catch on fire.

“We need an immense amount of water to be able to contain the battery,” said Fire Chief Paul Januszewski.

“It’ll emit a tremendous amount of smoke, heat and flames and you will not be able to put it out with a common fire extinguisher,” he said.

Battery manufacturers will have the next year to come up with a collection and recycling plan.

Until then, you can find your nearest battery drop off location by going to Call2Recycle.org

