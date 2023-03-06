© 2023 Connecticut Public

What pay transparency could mean for workers

By Anya Grondalski,
Catherine Shen
Published March 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Bigger paychecks plus lower prices add up to more buying power for consumers.
DNY59
/
iStockphoto
Bigger paychecks plus lower prices add up to more buying power for consumers.

Pay transparency is a growing movement across the United States.

Connecticut adopted its own legislation in the form of “An Act Concerning the Disclosure of Salary Ranges,” which went into effect on October 1, 2021.

Today we talk about the types of pay transparency, the challenges that come with it, and what companies are doing to lessen the anxiety of talking about pay.

We hear from the VP of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com, Garry Straker.

What does the salary transparency movement mean for you?

GUESTS:

This show was pre-taped on December 15th, 2022, and originally aired December 20, 2022.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
