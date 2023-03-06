What pay transparency could mean for workers

Pay transparency is a growing movement across the United States.

Connecticut adopted its own legislation in the form of “An Act Concerning the Disclosure of Salary Ranges,” which went into effect on October 1, 2021.

Today we talk about the types of pay transparency, the challenges that come with it, and what companies are doing to lessen the anxiety of talking about pay.

We hear from the VP of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com, Garry Straker.

What does the salary transparency movement mean for you?

GUESTS:



This show was pre-taped on December 15th, 2022, and originally aired December 20, 2022.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

