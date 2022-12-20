What pay transparency could mean for workers

Pay transparency is a growing movement across the United States.

Connecticut adopted its own legislation in the form of “An Act Concerning the Disclosure of Salary Ranges” which went into effect on October 1st of 2021.

Today we talk about the types of pay transparency, the challenges that come with it, and what companies are doing to lessen the anxiety of talking about pay.

We hear from VP of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com Garry Straker.

What does the salary transparency movement mean for you?

GUESTS:



Garry Straker: VP of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com

Hannah Williams: CEO and Founder of Salary Transparent Street

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: Founder of group coaching community Mandi Money Makers

Peter Bamberger: Professor of Management at Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University and Author of “Exposing Pay”

This show is a pre-tape from December 15th, 2022.

