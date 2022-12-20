© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What pay transparency could mean for workers

By Anya Grondalski,
Catherine Shen
Published December 20, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST
Bigger paychecks plus lower prices add up to more buying power for consumers.
DNY59
/
iStockphoto
Bigger paychecks plus lower prices add up to more buying power for consumers.

Pay transparency is a growing movement across the United States.

Connecticut adopted its own legislation in the form of “An Act Concerning the Disclosure of Salary Ranges” which went into effect on October 1st of 2021.

Today we talk about the types of pay transparency, the challenges that come with it, and what companies are doing to lessen the anxiety of talking about pay.

We hear from VP of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com Garry Straker.

What does the salary transparency movement mean for you?

GUESTS:

  • Garry Straker: VP of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com
  • Hannah Williams: CEO and Founder of Salary Transparent Street 
  • Mandi Woodruff-Santos: Founder of group coaching community Mandi Money Makers
  • Peter Bamberger: Professor of Management at Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University and Author of “Exposing Pay”

This show is a pre-tape from December 15th, 2022. 

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
See stories by Anya Grondalski
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
See stories by Catherine Shen