Conductor Eric Jacobsen says goodbye to the Greater Bridgeport Symphony

Eric Jacobsen is completing his final season with the Greater Bridgeport Symphony. Today on Where We Live, we talk to Eric about his work as a conductor and we’ll also hear about the search for the next Greater Bridgeport Symphony conductor.

The performing art took a huge financial hit during the pandemic, but the Greater Bridgeport Symphony found a way to gather and perform during this time.

We hear about their commitment to serving the Greater Bridgeport community, and their work to get the children interested in classical music.

Have questions about what life is like working in an orchestra? We want to hear from you.

Eric Jacobsen: conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony orchestra. He is also a cellist and a member of Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Project

Mark Halstead: Executive Director of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony

Executive Director of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony Chelsea Tipton II: Music Director of the Symphony of Southeast Texas, in Beaumont, Texas He also serves as the Principal Pops Director for the New Haven Symphony Orchestra in Connecticut