Connecticut author helps to translate the harrowing accounts of a Ukrainian refugee
Connecticut author and lawyer Anne Howard is known for her work writing true crime, but her recent book is a departure from her prior work.
Today, we talk about her new book that she worked to translate, entitled Escape from Mariupol: A Survivor's True Story. Anne first met Adoriana Marik through mutual friends. They exchanged letters, and Adoriana sent her hand-drawn cards and other artwork over the years.
When the war in Ukraine broke out, Anne was desperate to contact Adoriana to hear that she was safe. What followed was a months-long exchange and a collaborative effort to write a book about her experience.
Adoriana suffers from many symptoms of PTSD. Due to this and a language barrier, Adoriana will not be joining us this hour, but here to tell us about her story, is Anne Howard.
GUEST:
- Anne Howard: co-author and translator of Escape from Mariupol: A Survivor's True Story
- Askold Melnyczuk: English professor at University of Massachusetts, Boston and author
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.