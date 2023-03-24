Connecticut author helps to translate the harrowing accounts of a Ukrainian refugee

Connecticut author and lawyer Anne Howard is known for her work writing true crime, but her recent book is a departure from her prior work.

Today, we talk about her new book that she worked to translate, entitled Escape from Mariupol: A Survivor's True Story. Anne first met Adoriana Marik through mutual friends. They exchanged letters, and Adoriana sent her hand-drawn cards and other artwork over the years.

1 of 5 — YolaSunset.jpg Adoriana's dog Yola. Adoriana Marik 2 of 5 — image_67209985.JPG Painting of sunflowers by Adoriana Marik. Adoriana Marik / Courtesy of Anne Howard 3 of 5 — image_6487327.JPG Ceramic sunflower created by Adoriana Marik. Adoriana Marik 4 of 5 — AM Art.jpg Painting by Adoriana Marik. Adoriana Marik 5 of 5 — IMG_20200830_132855.jpg Tattoo design by Adoriana Marik. Adoriana Marik.

When the war in Ukraine broke out, Anne was desperate to contact Adoriana to hear that she was safe. What followed was a months-long exchange and a collaborative effort to write a book about her experience.

Adoriana suffers from many symptoms of PTSD. Due to this and a language barrier, Adoriana will not be joining us this hour, but here to tell us about her story, is Anne Howard.

Anne Howard: co-author and translator of Escape from Mariupol: A Survivor's True Story

co-author and translator of Askold Melnyczuk: English professor at University of Massachusetts, Boston and author