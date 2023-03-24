© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut author helps to translate the harrowing accounts of a Ukrainian refugee

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 24, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT
Adoriana Marik walking her dog Yola at sunset
Adoriana Marik walking her dog Yola at sunset
Adoriana Marik/Anne Howard
Adoriana at the Statue of Libety
Anne Howard
A red poppy flower stands in front of a destroyed residential building in Mariupol on May 31, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine.
Stringer / AFP / Getty

Connecticut author and lawyer Anne Howard is known for her work writing true crime, but her recent book is a departure from her prior work.

Today, we talk about her new book that she worked to translate, entitled Escape from Mariupol: A Survivor's True Story. Anne first met Adoriana Marik through mutual friends. They exchanged letters, and Adoriana sent her hand-drawn cards and other artwork over the years.

Husky dog standing on rocks near a body of water.
Adoriana's dog Yola.
Adoriana Marik
Painting of sunflowers by Adoriana Marik.
Adoriana Marik / Courtesy of Anne Howard
Ceramic sunflower created by Adoriana Marik.
Adoriana Marik
Painting by Adoriana Marik.
Adoriana Marik
Tattoo design by Adoriana Marik.
Adoriana Marik.

When the war in Ukraine broke out, Anne was desperate to contact Adoriana to hear that she was safe. What followed was a months-long exchange and a collaborative effort to write a book about her experience.

Adoriana suffers from many symptoms of PTSD. Due to this and a language barrier, Adoriana will not be joining us this hour, but here to tell us about her story, is Anne Howard.

GUEST:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
