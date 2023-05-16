A foster care mom shares her journey

There are over 4,000 foster children living in Connecticut. May is Foster Care Month. From what's seen on TV and the media, foster care looks like a selfless, philanthropic act; willing foster parents open up their homes to children in need.

But being a foster parent is a complicated job that requires many layers of kindness and sensitivity. Laura is a foster parent based out of California. She received a lot of attention sharing a video about her experience as a foster mom and continues to share her experience and advice on social media.

The topics range from navigating relationships between foster parents and biological parents, to preparing your home before you become a foster parent.

We talk about this complex system involving caretakers, lawmakers, and of course, the children placed in the state's care. If you have direct experience with the foster care, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

