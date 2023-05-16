© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A foster care mom shares her journey

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT

There are over 4,000 foster children living in Connecticut. May is Foster Care Month. From what's seen on TV and the media, foster care looks like a selfless, philanthropic act; willing foster parents open up their homes to children in need. 

But being a foster parent is a complicated job that requires many layers of kindness and sensitivity. Laura is a foster parent based out of California. She received a lot of attention sharing a video about her experience as a foster mom and continues to share her experience and advice on social media.

The topics range from navigating relationships between foster parents and biological parents, to preparing your home before you become a foster parent.

We talk about this complex system involving caretakers, lawmakers, and of course, the children placed in the state's care. If you have direct experience with the foster care, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
