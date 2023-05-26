Exploring Connecticut's parks, trails and greenspaces

With so many outdoor spaces to explore in New England, we forget that some of the best hikes, and parks are right here in our backyard.

Today, we’re talking about trails and efforts to conserve Connecticut’s state parks. We hear from the couple behind efforts to refurbish Batterson Park and officially make it a state park.

We also hear about some efforts to make parks and greenspaces more inclusive for all residents.

We want to hear from you. What’s your favorite park, trail or hike here in Connecticut?

GUESTS:



Neil Connors and Allison Cappuccio: Co-founders of Batterson Park Conservancy

Amy Hernandez: Outings Leader at Latino Outdoors

Clare Cain: Trails Director, Connecticut Forest & Park Association

Phil Birge-Liberman: Associate Professor in Residence with the Urban and Community Studies Program at UConn Hartford


