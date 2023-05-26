© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Exploring Connecticut's parks, trails and greenspaces

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT

With so many outdoor spaces to explore in New England, we forget that some of the best hikes, and parks are right here in our backyard.

Today, we’re talking about trails and efforts to conserve Connecticut’s state parks. We hear from the couple behind efforts to refurbish Batterson Park and officially make it a state park.

We also hear about some efforts to make parks and greenspaces more inclusive for all residents.

We want to hear from you. What’s your favorite park, trail or hike here in Connecticut?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
