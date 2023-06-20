A conversation with Five for Fighting frontman John Ondrasik

John Ondrasik, better known as Five for Fighting, has been performing since childhood. And after several hit singles, he hasn’t slowed down. He’s currently touring with the Barenaked Ladies and Del Amitri. They’ll be performing at the Mohegan Sun in July.

In 2001, Ondrasik became a sensation after his single “Superman” was released and became a token tribute song to those lost in the September 11th attacks. Since then, he’s been known for his emotional chart-topping anthems that defined the early 2000s. He has gone on to do extensive philanthropic work to support the troops. Last year, he recorded a music video in Ukraine.

He knows that his music carries a lot of nostalgia for certain generations. Today, we’re talking to John about his musical journey and his advocacy efforts throughout the years.

GUEST:



John Ondrasik: Singer-songwriter and pianist known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, Five For Fighting.

