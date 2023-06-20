© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A conversation with Five for Fighting frontman John Ondrasik

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
Five for Fighting, John Ondrasik at piano
1 of 3  — FFF Solo Piano Blue Sky Photo.jpg
Five for Fighting, John Ondrasik at piano
SUSAN-WEININGER
Five for Fighting band photo
2 of 3  — FFF Full Band Photo 1.jpeg
Five for Fighting band photo
Five for Fighting, John Ondrasik
3 of 3  — FFF Black White Piano Credit Nikolai Puc Photography 1.jpg
Five for Fighting, John Ondrasik
Nikolai Puc Photography

John Ondrasik, better known as Five for Fighting, has been performing since childhood. And after several hit singles, he hasn’t slowed down. He’s currently touring with the Barenaked Ladies and Del Amitri. They’ll be performing at the Mohegan Sun in July. 

In 2001, Ondrasik became a sensation after his single “Superman” was released and became a token tribute song to those lost in the September 11th attacks. Since then, he’s been known for his emotional chart-topping anthems that defined the early 2000s. He has gone on to do extensive philanthropic work to support the troops. Last year, he recorded a music video in Ukraine.

He knows that his music carries a lot of nostalgia for certain generations. Today, we’re talking to John about his musical journey and his advocacy efforts throughout the years.

GUEST:

  • John Ondrasik: Singer-songwriter and pianist known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, Five For Fighting.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen