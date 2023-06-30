Our state troubadour emphasizes the power of the arts, plus Connecticut's theatres are making a comeback

Connecticut is one of only a few states that has a State Troubadour - an ambassador of music and song. And the state troubadour is also tasked with promoting cultural literacy, creative arts and wellness in the community.

Today, we talk to Kala Farnham, Connecticut’s Troubadour and hear about her creative process and the power of healing through music.

Later, we touch base with theaters around our state. Most theaters have returned to a full season of in person performances. And many performing arts spaces are taking the time to think critically about equity, diversity and accessibility on and off the stage.

We hear from the Ivoryton Playhouse, as well as Wheel Life Theatre Troupe.

We want to hear from you. What shows are you seeing this summer?

GUESTS:



