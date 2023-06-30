© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Our state troubadour emphasizes the power of the arts, plus Connecticut's theatres are making a comeback

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT
Kala Farnham is the Connecticut State Troubadour
Sara McIngvale Photography
/
Provided
Kala Farnham is the Connecticut State Troubadour

Connecticut is one of only a few states that has a State Troubadour - an ambassador of music and song. And the state troubadour is also tasked with promoting cultural literacy, creative arts and wellness in the community.

Today, we talk to Kala Farnham, Connecticut’s Troubadour and hear about her creative process and the power of healing through music.

Later, we touch base with theaters around our state. Most theaters have returned to a full season of in person performances. And many performing arts spaces are taking the time to think critically about equity, diversity and accessibility on and off the stage.

We hear from the Ivoryton Playhouse, as well as Wheel Life Theatre Troupe.

We want to hear from you. What shows are you seeing this summer?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
