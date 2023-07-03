© 2023 Connecticut Public

Identifying public health needs after COVID-19 emergency status lifted

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published July 3, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
The World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently lifted the COVID-19 "emergency," but the pandemic isn't over.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued guidance in light of the end of the federal Public Health Emergency on May 11, clarifying that "Ending the COVID-19 emergency declarations does not mean the virus has been eradicated."

This hour, epidemiologist Dr. Saad Omer joins us to discuss.

Plus, we revisit our conversation with scientist and Connecticut native Dr. Peter Hotez. His new book, the third he has written about the COVID-19 pandemic, is due out September 19.

The Deadly Rise of Anti-science: A Scientist’s Warning is described as "an eyewitness story of how the anti-vaccine movement grew into a dangerous and prominent anti-science element in American politics." You can listen to the full conversation here.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Saad Omer: Epidemiologist; Inaugural Dean, Peter O’Donnell Jr. School of Public Health at UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Dr. Peter J. Hotez: Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine; Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine; Author, The Deadly Rise of Anti-science: A Scientist’s Warning

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
