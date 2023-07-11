© 2023 Connecticut Public

Understanding how climate change is impacting our health and wellbeing (and what you can do about it)

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 11, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
A smokey haze surrounds the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves over the state on June 8, 2023. Air quality levels were at unhealthy levels, with officials advising residents to stay inside and keep their windows shut.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
A smokey haze surrounds the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves over the state on June 8, 2023. Air quality levels were at unhealthy levels, with officials advising residents to stay inside and keep their windows shut.

Extreme heat can leave us feeling exhausted after doing the most basic activities of daily living like getting groceries or commuting to work. Low air quality can leave many with sore throats and runny eyes.

And researchers say the health side effects can be much more dire, worsening respiratory and cardiac health. Today, we explore the real health impacts of climate change and how you should prepare.

New research is showing that climate change isn’t just impacting our physical health, but our mental health as well.

Many young people struggle with eco-anxiety or climate anxiety; this is “broadly defined as negative cognitive, emotional, and behavioral responses associated with concerns about climate change.”

Each community in Connecticut is being impacted by climate change in unique ways. How is climate change impacting you, where you live?

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.'
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
