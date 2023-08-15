© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut residents work to aid the war effort in Ukraine

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
City of Goodness in Ukraine
City of Goodness
City of Goodness in Ukraine

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, more than 280,000 Ukrainians have resettled in the United States. According to Integrated Refugee Immigrant Services, there is roughly 1500 Ukrainian refugees settled in Connecticut.

Elected officials here in Connecticut have shown their support for Ukraine. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal has traveled several times since the start of the war to meet with President Zelensky. He has recently introduced a Senate resolution to address the threat Russia poses.

And some Connecticut residents have even gone to Ukraine to do what they can to aid the war effort.

Today, we talk to Larissa Babij. She is a Ukrainian American that grew up in Manchester, Connecticut. She lives in Kyiv, Ukraine working as a writer and translator. In her newsletter, “A Kind of Refugee” she writes about her life living in a war zone.

We also hear from Anna Koblyarz, a resident of Berlin, Connecticut and is raising money for the City of Goodness project, a shelter for women and children in need in Ukraine.

GUESTS:

You can find the Victoria Amelina poem "Testimony" here.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
