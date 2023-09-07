© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Lights, camera, Connecticut: The local impact of the writers and actors strikes

By Katie Pellico,
Ray Hardman
Published September 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT
Theaters that call themselves 4-D use lights, moving seats, fog and even sprays of water and air to give moviegoers a unique experience — one they hope audiences will consider worthy of higher ticket prices.
Ernesto López Ruiz
/
Courtesy of CJ E&M America
Theaters that call themselves 4-D use lights, moving seats, fog and even sprays of water and air to give moviegoers a unique experience — one they hope audiences will consider worthy of higher ticket prices.

The writers and actors strike has frozen film and TV productions across the country, and left many creatives to go back to their quote, "civilian jobs," as Mystic-based actress Callie Beaulieu recently shared with Connecticut Public.

This hour, local studios, actors and crew members join us. Plus, NPR correspondent Mandalit del Barco has the latest; and Hearst Connecticut reporter Alex Soule explains why Connecticut is at a "crossroads" where it concerns the film and TV tax incentive program.

Plus, some 2,000 movie screens have gone dark over the pandemic, according to one recent study by the Cinema Foundation. But there's a bright spot where we live: Connecticut boasts four drive-in theaters. We hear from the owners of one drive-in in Mansfield.

RELATED: For family owners of Mansfield Drive-In, business is 'more than a movie'

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series Where Art Thou? Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of Morning Edition, and later of All Things Considered.
See stories by Ray Hardman