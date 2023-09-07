Lights, camera, Connecticut: The local impact of the writers and actors strikes

The writers and actors strike has frozen film and TV productions across the country, and left many creatives to go back to their quote, "civilian jobs," as Mystic-based actress Callie Beaulieu recently shared with Connecticut Public.

This hour, local studios, actors and crew members join us. Plus, NPR correspondent Mandalit del Barco has the latest; and Hearst Connecticut reporter Alex Soule explains why Connecticut is at a "crossroads" where it concerns the film and TV tax incentive program.

Plus, some 2,000 movie screens have gone dark over the pandemic, according to one recent study by the Cinema Foundation. But there's a bright spot where we live: Connecticut boasts four drive-in theaters. We hear from the owners of one drive-in in Mansfield.

GUESTS:



Olivia Nicole Hoffman: Actress

Actress Keith Nelson: Costume Designer

Costume Designer Andrew Gernhard: Owner, Synthetic Cinema International

Owner, Synthetic Cinema International Mandalit del Barco: NPR entertainment reporter

NPR entertainment reporter Alex Soule: Reporter, Hearst CT

Reporter, Hearst CT Naomi Jungden: General Manager, Mansfield Drive-In

