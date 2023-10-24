Human trafficking happens everywhere, including in Connecticut

A heads up to our listeners that today we will be discussing human trafficking. Content may not be suitable for younger listeners.

Human trafficking can happen in any country and any community, including where we live, in Connecticut. Polaris, a non-profit dedicated to fighting human trafficking, gave Connecticut a failing grade when it comes to combating trafficking in our state.

When you think of human trafficking, you might think of the various films and documentaries created about the subject. But experts say that trafficking is far more complicated than what we see on screen.

Today, we dive into how human trafficking is impacting our state and what is being done to combat it.

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

