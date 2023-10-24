© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Human trafficking happens everywhere, including in Connecticut

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 24, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
A woman sits at a desk monitoring several computer screens and computer code.
Photo Illustration
/
Getty
The Polaris Project, which tracks human trafficking and provides support services for victims and survivors, says social media has been used as a tool of both recruitment and control of victims.

A heads up to our listeners that today we will be discussing human trafficking. Content may not be suitable for younger listeners.

Human trafficking can happen in any country and any community, including where we live, in Connecticut. Polaris, a non-profit dedicated to fighting human trafficking, gave Connecticut a failing grade when it comes to combating trafficking in our state.

When you think of human trafficking, you might think of the various films and documentaries created about the subject. But experts say that trafficking is far more complicated than what we see on screen.

Today, we dive into how human trafficking is impacting our state and what is being done to combat it.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen