Witches and Mombies! Happy Halloween from Where We Live

Being a Mom on Halloween can be pretty hectic, but a group of Fairfield Moms are taking the spooky season by storm. They're dressing up as zombies and taking the town in their infamous flash mobs.

The “Mombies” is a group of Moms of all ages that have been coordinating to “dance to donate” since 2016. They have raised over $170,000 for breast cancer research to date - and their dance videos have been seen by millions. Throughout October, these Moms are putting on their Zombie finest attire and are participating in epic dance performances across the state. We hear from two of the mombies today.

Later, the Connecticut witch trials is one of our favorite topics to dive into here on Where We Live. But did you ever wonder what started all the panic around witches?

In the Trinity College Rare Book collection, you can see some of the first illustrations and books about witches.We'll learn more about these texts and how influential they became throughout Connecticut and the rest of New England.

GUESTS:



Marney White: Mombie and professor at the Yale School of Public Health

Mombie and professor at the Yale School of Public Health Sheryl Kraft : Mombie and health writer

: Mombie and health writer Eric Johnson-DeBaufre, PhD, MLIS: Rare Books and Special Collections Librarian, Watkinson Library at Trinity College

Rare Books and Special Collections Librarian, Watkinson Library at Trinity College Emma Greig Ph.D: Project FeederWatch at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology

