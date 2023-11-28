© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Why you should give a hoot about owls

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Alice, the Great Horned Owl, hooting.
Alice, the Great Horned Owl, hooting.
Lynn Bystrom
Barred Owl chicks branching
Barred Owl chicks branching
Lynn Bystrom
Spectacled Owls
Spectacled Owls
Pete Myers/Calidris Photography
Long-eared Owl in Serbia
Long-eared Owl in Serbia
Čeda Vučković

Every winter in Connecticut, the snowy owls will pass through our state and can sometimes be spotted at the Connecticut shoreline. But they are just one of many owl species to look out for where we live.

Some cultures see owls as deeply spiritual creatures and as symbols of wisdom. Others see them as bad omens and as signs of impending doom.And that’s definitely impacting their populations.

Today, Author Jennifer Ackerman joins us to talk about her new book What the Owl Knows: The new science of the world’s most enigmatic birds and we explore the world of these incredible birds.

GUEST:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
